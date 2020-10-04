  1. Home
  • degomax

    I have tested on 2 differents bartop that works well with recalbox v6 and older.

    Fresh install on PI3 model B:

    The mini-jack on the sound menu diseapeared and was replaced with "headphones" on menu.

    but whatever I do or configure, even on kodi, there is no sound, even on the intro video when switched on...

    I think all the beta-testers was on HDMI and no on the headphone plug.
    So I have to wait more to use it on my bartop...

  • degomax

    I can't wait new version ! So I try to way to make the sound work. I want v7.0 !!!! Lol

    I don't know if it is better or no, but now I have sound but no image ! 😵

    I have added a line in the config.txt.

    hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1

    it was just to test quickly. So it is not an hardware or driver bug as I was affraid, but just a config.txt trouble with the default V7.0 installation.

    Now I have to find a way to have sound, but also video !!! 👍

    DeGoMaX

  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @degomax the jack/headphones bug is known, devs are checking what IS wrong. A fix will be delivered.

  • degomax

    @Scavy said in PI3 : Confirmed bug on mini jack / Headphone : No sound:

    @degomax the jack/headphones bug is known, devs are checking what IS wrong. A fix will be delivered.

    thank you !!! great

