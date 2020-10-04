PI3 : Confirmed bug on mini jack / Headphone : No sound

I have tested on 2 differents bartop that works well with recalbox v6 and older.

Fresh install on PI3 model B:

The mini-jack on the sound menu diseapeared and was replaced with "headphones" on menu.

but whatever I do or configure, even on kodi, there is no sound, even on the intro video when switched on...

I think all the beta-testers was on HDMI and no on the headphone plug.

So I have to wait more to use it on my bartop...