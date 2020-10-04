PI3 : Confirmed bug on mini jack / Headphone : No sound
I have tested on 2 differents bartop that works well with recalbox v6 and older.
Fresh install on PI3 model B:
The mini-jack on the sound menu diseapeared and was replaced with "headphones" on menu.
but whatever I do or configure, even on kodi, there is no sound, even on the intro video when switched on...
I think all the beta-testers was on HDMI and no on the headphone plug.
So I have to wait more to use it on my bartop...
I can't wait new version ! So I try to way to make the sound work. I want v7.0 !!!! Lol
I don't know if it is better or no, but now I have sound but no image !
I have added a line in the config.txt.
hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1
it was just to test quickly. So it is not an hardware or driver bug as I was affraid, but just a config.txt trouble with the default V7.0 installation.
Now I have to find a way to have sound, but also video !!!
DeGoMaX
Scavy
@degomax the jack/headphones bug is known, devs are checking what IS wrong. A fix will be delivered.
thank you !!! great