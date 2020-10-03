Storage device
-
I am having a problem with my recalbox. When I choose to use my 16GB usb formatted to FAT32 as the storage device, it says that the system will now reboot. I have left it to reboot for hours at a time, and once even overnight, but it stays at the starting screen! When I check the usb drive there are folders missing. Should it take so long? Is there anything I am doing wrong?
-
springjack last edited by springjack
@flynnyfoofoo It took me about 5 minuts for a 1TB SSD so there´s surely a problem in your end. Could it a problem with your flashed image? Don´t know but you can download a new image, do a new flash and start from there.
-
I have tried that also.
-
Scavy
@flynnyfoofoo USB storage must be formated in exfat format ! Try again ans tell me please. Thanx.
-
@Scavy Ok thanks.