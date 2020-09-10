Pixel theme font
baudprawn98 last edited by
Hello, is it possible to change the font in the pixel theme ? I am hoping to use the Classic arcade font (like in nes games). I have tried replacing the font in the art folder but that hasn’t worked so far. Does anyone have any idea how to change fonts within a theme ?
Thank you !
Zing
@baudprawn98 I'm not sure how to do this, but I recommend creating a copy of the theme, and then customizing it.
Perhaps this link will help you:
https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-emulationstation-themes-(EN)