Hello,

I want to upgrade my 8bitdo wired controllers to Bluetooth.

I want to equip myself with 8bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth controllers and 8bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth controllers to play on my first setup : Recalbox9 + Minisforum UM890 Pro ; and also my second nomad setup : Recalbox9 + Pi4/PiboyXRS.

But I read issues with 8bitdo Bluetooth controllers with bad connection of multiple Bluetooth controllers and with bad latency of multiple Bluetooth controllers.

First question : have you experience bad latency and bad connections with multiple 8bitdo Bluetooth controllers.

Second question : 2,4g controllers with 2,4g usb dongle could be an option ? Have you experience with multiple 2,4g controllers ?

Have a good day!

Thomas