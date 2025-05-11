The game Age of Fantasy is a turn-based game with fantasy units in the medieval style, which involves a lot of detail about the units, buildings and scenarios.

The game contains a lot of interesting content such as online matches, campaigns and casual matches against AI.

CAMPAIGN MODE

Age of Fantasy contains a series of interesting scenarios, situations and characters involved in the game's campaign mode, with challenging and difficult objectives to complete. The campaign mode is a great way to delve into the details of the game as well as obtaining the gems needed to unlock improvements.

ONLINE MATCHES

The game also features a multiplayer system, with online matches requiring a certain amount of experience in the game in order to win, requiring strategic thinking and the use of tactics such as unit synergies and other advantages. Not to mention the betting mode, where the match is worth a number of gems, giving more value to victory.

FACTIONS

The game has 6 factions with their own special abilities and advantages. Each faction has a unique ability.

HUMANS

Since they are the humans in this chaotic scenario, they have a good mix of units such as infantry, cavalry and archers, as well as special units such as mages, elegant etc...

They have a regular concentration of units and are very strong in all aspects.

UNDEAD

Being the living dead of the game, having a great variety of magical units, being the faction that focuses more on summons and magical units, having little damage cause in its melee units, but compensating for this with summons and long-distance attack with magical units.

ORKS

Being brutal melee damage dealers, they are very strong at the beginning and end of the game, with very strong end units being difficult opponents.

SCALEFOLK

A faction with a focus on dragons and debuff, also with heavy units and damage dealers that are very difficult to deal with, their emphasis is on damage and melee combat, also with units with special abilities.

ELFs

Being incomparable masters of archery, they are unstoppable when it comes to long-range damage, having the best archers in the game, as well as having the support of plant units and damage and stealth abilities.

DWARF

being the small brutes of the game, focusing on armor and long-range damage, their power is concentrated in the runes their units use and in their naval and aerial war machines.

General analysis

•easy and quick to learn gameplay

•accessibility

•nice and colorful graphics

•well-structured damage and defense system





I usually play as a dwarf, but I also play humans quite often. The faction I liked and played the most were the dwarves.