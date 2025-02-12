Zus Controller einbinden
Moin zusammen,
was virtuelle Spielekonsolen angeht, bin ich quasi totaler Anfänger.
Es hat aber geklappt die aktuelle Recallbox-Sw auf einen Raspberry3b zu installieren und grundsätzlich funktionert das auch.
Als Game-Controller habe ich einen USB XBOX360 Controller konfiguriert. Zusätzlich konnte ich als zus Controller ein paar Arcade Buttons mit zwei Joysticks hinzufügen. Diese wurden als "Dragonrise inc generic usb Joystick" erkannt und konfiguriert.
Mein Problem ist nun das ich diese zus. Controller nicht in einem Spiel wie z.B. Pacman einbinden kann. Ich finde auch keine Config-Datei wo diese Controller eingetragen sind.
Es wäre totl super wenn mir jemand etwas auf die Sprünge hefen kann und mir zeigt wie ich die zus. Controller in einem Spiel einbinde.
Grüße
Andreas
I think you should check your controller configuration in EmulationStation by going to Main Menu > Controller Settings > Controller Configuration. Hold a button on the DragonRise joystick and map all the necessary controls. Make sure the joystick is assigned to Player 1 or Player 2 as needed.
