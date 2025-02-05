I need some help. I have a used china blue & white 50 Watt (actual ~40 watt) that I just bought second-hand. While aligning the mirrors and making test cuts, I’ve recently started getting an alarm LED on my stepper motor drivers (sometimes only one axis, sometimes both, other times no alarms).

I’ve looked at the manual for the driver (2DM542-N) and this is what the LED alarm indicates: Error occurs when the motor coil current exceeds the drive’s current limit.

Can someone explain what this means and whether or not it’s software or hardware related?

FYI… the machine has NEMA 23 steppers and the driver dip switches appear to be set properly for 3A. (SW1=OFF, SW2=ON,SW3=OFF).

I don’t recall making any changes to the machine settings and I’ve tried restoring from a backup settings file (yes, I created one when I first connected the machine). Still get the alarm(s).

Any help pointing me in the right direction would be deeply appreciated.