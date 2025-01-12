[PSX][Duckstation] Problema en PSX durante la ejecución del juego.
Muy buenas.
Espero que estén teniendo un buen día.
Descripción del problema:
Tengo un problema que no se como solucionar.
Al usar el emulador de Duckstation para PSX, no consigo ver ningún mensaje de la interfaz (¿RetroArch?). Esto me dificulta mucho algunas tareas como por ejemplo la de cambiar de disco.
Si accedo al menú del emulador, todo lo que no son transparencias se ve negro sólido.
También pasa con los popups que salen durante la ejecución del juego.
Si accedo al menú, si puedo moverme por las opciones, pero no puedo identificar ninguna.
¿Alguna idea de cómo solucionarlo?
Evidencia:
Pruebas:
He añadido las BIOS que se especifican aquí para ese emulador en concreto.
He probado con otros emuladores, como el que va por defecto (Libretro PCSX_ReARMed) y con ese va bien.
Me parece importante mencionar que ese no parece requerir de BIOS adicionales.
He probado a quitar las BIOS
scph*.biny dejar solo la de
ps1_rom.bin, pero no arranca.
Detalles:
- Hardware: Raspberry Pi 3.
- Linux: Linux version 6.1.77-v7.
- Recalbox: 9.2.3-Pulstar.
- WebAPI: 2.0.
- RetroArch: v1.15.0.
- BIOS en
/recalbox/share/bios:
MD5 Name 81bbe60ba7a3d1cea1d48c14cbcc647b ps1_rom.bin 924e392ed05558ffdb115408c263dccf scph1001.bin 6e3735ff4c7dc899ee98981385f6f3d0 scph101.bin 8dd7d5296a650fac7319bce665a6a53c scph5500.bin 490f666e1afb15b7362b406ed1cea246 scph5501.bin 32736f17079d0b2b7024407c39bd3050 scph5502.bin 1e68c231d0896b7eadcad1d7d8e76129 scph7001.bin
Dejo el contenido de
/recalbox/share/system/.config/duckstation/settings.inipor si fuese relevante:
[Audio] Backend = Cubeb BufferSize = 2048 DumpOnBoot = false FastForwardVolume = 100 OutputMuted = 0 OutputVolume = 100 Resampling = true Sync = true [BIOS] PatchFastBoot = false PatchTTYEnable = false PathNTSCJ = PathNTSCU = PathPAL = SearchDirectory = [CDROM] LoadImageToRAM = false MuteCDAudio = false ReadSpeedup = 1 ReadaheadSectors = 8 RegionCheck = false SeekSpeedup = 1 [CPU] ExecutionMode = Recompiler FastmemMode = true ICache = false OverclockDenominator = 1 OverclockEnable = false OverclockNumerator = 1 RecompilerBlockLinking = true RecompilerMemoryExceptions = false [Cheevos] Enabled = false TestMode = false UnofficialTestMode = false UseFirstDiscFromPlaylist = true [Console] Enable8MBRAM = false Region = Auto [Controller1] AnalogDPadInDigitalMode = true AxisLeftX = Controller0/Axis0 AxisLeftY = Controller0/Axis1 AxisRightX = Controller0/Axis2 AxisRightY = Controller0/Axis3 ButtonCircle = Controller0/Button1 ButtonCross = Controller0/Button0 ButtonDown = Controller0/Button12 ButtonHotkey = Controller0/Button5 ButtonL1 = Controller0/Button9 ButtonL2 = Controller0/+Axis4 ButtonLeft = Controller0/Button13 ButtonR1 = Controller0/Button10 ButtonR2 = Controller0/+Axis5 ButtonRight = Controller0/Button14 ButtonSelect = Controller0/Button4 ButtonSquare = Controller0/Button2 ButtonStart = Controller0/Button6 ButtonTriangle = Controller0/Button3 ButtonUp = Controller0/Button11 Type = AnalogController [Controller2] Type = None [Controller3] Type = None [Controller4] Type = None [Controller5] Type = None [Controller6] Type = None [Controller7] Type = None [Controller8] Type = None [ControllerPorts] MultitapMode = Disabled [Debug] DumpCPUToVRAMCopies = false DumpVRAMToCPUCopies = false ShowCDROMState = false ShowDMAState = false ShowGPUState = false ShowMDECState = false ShowSPUState = false ShowTimersState = false ShowVRAM = false [Display] ActiveEndOffset = 0 ActiveStartOffset = 0 AspectRatio = Auto (Game Native) CropMode = Overscan CustomAspectRatioNumerator = 4 DisplayAllFrames = false Force4_3For24Bit = false Fullscreen = true IntegerScaling = false InternalResolutionScreenshots = false LineEndOffset = 0 LineStartOffset = 0 LinearFiltering = true MaxFPS = 0.000000 PostProcessChain = PostProcessing = false Rotate = 0 ShowEnhancements = false ShowFPS = false ShowOSDMessages = true ShowResolution = false ShowSpeed = false ShowStatusIndicators = true ShowVPS = false Stretch = false VSync = true [GPU] ChromaSmoothing24Bit = false DisableInterlacing = true DownsampleMode = Disabled ForceNTSCTimings = false Multisamples = 1 PGXPCPU = false PGXPCulling = true PGXPDepthBuffer = false PGXPDepthClearThreshold = 300.000000 PGXPEnable = false PGXPPreserveProjFP = false PGXPTextureCorrection = true PGXPTolerance = -1.000000 PGXPVertexCache = false PerSampleShading = false Renderer = OpenGL ResolutionScale = 1 ScaledDithering = true TextureFilter = Nearest ThreadedPresentation = true TrueColor = false UseDebugDevice = false UseSoftwareRendererForReadbacks = false UseThread = true WidescreenHack = false [Hacks] DMAHaltTicks = 100 DMAMaxSliceTicks = 1000 GPUFIFOSize = 16 GPUMaxRunAhead = 128 [Hotkeys] FastForward = Keyboard/Tab OpenQuickMenu = Keyboard/Escape Screenshot = Keyboard/F10 ToggleFullscreen = Keyboard/Alt+Return TogglePause = Keyboard/Space [Logging] LogFilter = LogLevel = Error LogToConsole = true LogToDebug = false LogToFile = false LogToWindow = false [Main] ApplyGameSettings = true AutoLoadCheats = true ConfirmPowerOff = true ControllerBackend = SDL DisableAllEnhancements = false EmulationSpeed = 1.000000 FastForwardSpeed = 0.000000 IncreaseTimerResolution = true InhibitScreensaver = true LoadDevicesFromSaveStates = false PauseOnFocusLoss = false PauseOnMenu = true RewindEnable = false RewindFrequency = 10.000000 RewindSaveSlots = 10 RunaheadFrameCount = 0.000000 SaveStateOnExit = true SettingsVersion = 3 StartFullscreen = false StartPaused = false SyncToHostRefreshRate = false TurboSpeed = 0.000000 [MemoryCards] Card1Type = PerGameTitle Card2Type = None UsePlaylistTitle = true
Un saludo.