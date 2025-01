Hello everyone, I am preparing an event for a client and he asks me to broadcast on a 1152x1152 px resolution LED screen.

I suspect that I will have black bands or a background that can hide them but I am not sure of the procedure to follow.

If there is someone who has already had this scenario I am interested!

Normally I would be with an Rpi 3B + but if there is a simpler solution I can install it on a PC.

Thanks in advance!