Hello, I'm new to this topic. I have been testing Recalbox 9.2.3 - Pulsar (64-bit) installed on a USB drive on my Asus ZX50V laptop with an i7 6700 HQ processor and GTX 960M graphics card.

I have a problem when connecting my TV as an external monitor to use Recalbox. During the boot process, everything works fine: the TV displays the Recalbox logo. However, once the "Loading System" screen appears, the image on the TV is lost and does not return.

I have already tried looking into the Recalbox settings to see if there is a way to configure the output display, but the closest I found was the configuration for Audio Output.

Thank you in advance. If anyone can guide me on whether I am missing any configuration or if this is directly a technical issue, I would greatly appreciate it.!

