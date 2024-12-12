Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
hello
test PC version on Imac 2014, it's perfect !!
I would like to connect 2 x DIY Sanwa or SEIMITSU controle with 8 boutons
I dont know how to plug this controller to all in one Imac in USB ? do i need a specific PCB to do that ?
@chickungunya
https://www.smallcab.net/joueurs-interface-c-89_63_247.html