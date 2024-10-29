Hi,

We mostly play PS1 and N64 games. The PS1 games in particular are not attractive without activated HD mode and with activated HD, however, the N64 games do not work for me. No matter which BIOS.

Hardware I have a Raspberry 5 4GB.

Is there a function that allows me to turn HD on for certain emulators and default off for others? Or is there a way for a keyboard shortcut for HD on/off?

Other Question: what shader options do you prefer, any hints?