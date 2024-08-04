Hi there,

I struggled with retroachievements connexion not willing to work today, despite having the correct login/password combination (the message displayed when the game starts says otherwise, so it's quite misleading, but that's a message from retroarch, not recalbox, so not much to do on this I guess).

The solution was to do this: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/27469/8-1-retroachievements-not-working-since-the-update-from-8-0-2/4?_=1722762011435

So to clear the "cheevos_token" value in the "/recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/retroarchcustom.cfg" configuration file.

It would be great to add a recalbox retroachievments settings menu entry to clear this value, like "reset login token".