Hi all

I have a Galisteo system Recalbox running 6.0-DragonBlaze.

I bought this a couple of years ago but because it came with wired controllers instead of the advertised wireless, I didn't use it much.

Blew the dust off it yesterday and ordered a wireless controller which arrived today.

I loaded up a ROM (Manic Miner in C64) to test the system was still working, and all was well. Then I paired and configured the wireless controller.

Since NO ROM in ANY emulator will load. The only changes I made were "Pair USB controller" and "Configure controller". The controller seems to do what I am asking but no play. I have tried erasing all wireless controllers and reverting back to the wired controller but no success.

It would aooear that I don't have a "Restore to factory settings" option anywhere either.

Can anybody save my sanity please?