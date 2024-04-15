**Salut à tous.

Depuis 2,3 jours j'essaye de configurer ma Recalbox, tout allait bien jusqu ce petit problème très irritant : L'image est déformé et/ ou dépasse de l'écran.

Ma Recalbox tourne sur un Raspberri Pi 4 B+, connecter via un cables composite RCA sur un vieille ecran LCD à Tube Sony.

TV SONY KLV-20SR3S

Aspect (ratio) :4:3

Diagonale :51 cm (20")

Définition :640 x 480

J'ai tout paramétré, suivi les tutos pour brancher en composite 4/3, regardé les forums, mais rien à faire.

J'ai essayé d'activer l'overscan : aucun effets, pas de changements.

J'ai l'impression qu'il y a un conflit ou un bug dans la résolution ou le ratio.. Je ne comprend pas.









config.txt :

############################################################################ # Boot loader configuration # # Warning: do not edit this file as it will be overwritten when upgrading! # ############################################################################ # Using /etc/modules is deprecated and no longer supported on 4.4 kernel # So manually enable audio dtparam=audio=on # if you plug your tv at the same time as your rpi and that the rpi switches from the hdmi or # give a low resolution because tv had no enough time to initialize it boot_delay=3 # disable boot rainbow disable_splash=1 # default CEC name cec_osd_name=recalbox avoid_safe_mode=1 kernel=boot/linux initramfs boot/initrd.gz # force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output #hdmi_force_hotplug=1 # total amount of GPU memory gpu_mem=128 # your settings can be set in /boot/recalbox-user-config.txt include recalbox-user-config.txt # overclocking settings are automatically managed in this file # do not remove this line, nor edit the file include recalbox-oc-config.txt # Raise the first security limit up to 70° instead of 60° for pi3 and pi4 [pi3] temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d include crt/recalbox-crt-config.txt [pi4] arm_64bit=1 temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d-pi4,composite=1 include crt/recalbox-crt-config.txt # disable 4k resolution hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:0=200000000 hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:1=200000000 [board-type=0x12] dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d include crt/recalbox-crt-config.txt # custom config [all]

user config :