Pb config commandes
Bonjour,
j'ai changé mon RPi3b vers un RPi 4 avec une 9.1 : Changement RPI3 (DragonBlaze) vers RPI4 (ReclBox 9.1)
J'ai remis les branchements à l'identique mais mes boutons + joystick de ma borne sont tous mappé n'importe comment.
Je ne peux pas trouver le bouton pour rentrer dans les parametres de config des sticks + boutons ... merci de me dire comment faire, je suis bloqué.
Cdlt
J'ai cela qui a été généré dans le fichier de config :
Configurations generated by Recalbox
emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.gameclipview=0 - DEFAULT
emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.systemview=1-vertical left
emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.colorset=1-light blue colors
emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.iconset=1-standard icons
emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.region=us
emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.gamelistview=1-standard gamelist
emulationstation.theme.recalbox-next.menuset=1-light blue icons
system.firsttimeuse=0
emulationstation.pad0=03000000c0160000e105000001010000:Xin-Mo Dual Arcade
emulationstation.pad1=03000000c0160000e105000001010000:Xin-Mo Dual Arcade
Si ca peut aider :
/boot$ dmesg | grep "usb"
[ 0.175020] usbcore: registered new interface driver usbfs
[ 0.175079] usbcore: registered new interface driver hub
[ 0.175141] usbcore: registered new device driver usb
[ 0.175513] usb_phy_generic phy: supply vcc not found, using dummy regulator
[ 0.175710] usb_phy_generic phy: dummy supplies not allowed for exclusive requests
[ 1.418753] usbcore: registered new interface driver r8152
[ 1.418814] usbcore: registered new interface driver lan78xx
[ 1.418878] usbcore: registered new interface driver smsc95xx
[ 1.468939] usb usb1: New USB device found, idVendor=1d6b, idProduct=0002, bcdDevice= 5.15
[ 1.468960] usb usb1: New USB device strings: Mfr=3, Product=2, SerialNumber=1
[ 1.468975] usb usb1: Product: xHCI Host Controller
[ 1.468988] usb usb1: Manufacturer: Linux 5.15.92-v8 xhci-hcd
[ 1.469000] usb usb1: SerialNumber: 0000:01:00.0
[ 1.470721] usb usb2: New USB device found, idVendor=1d6b, idProduct=0003, bcdDevice= 5.15
[ 1.470742] usb usb2: New USB device strings: Mfr=3, Product=2, SerialNumber=1
[ 1.470757] usb usb2: Product: xHCI Host Controller
[ 1.470770] usb usb2: Manufacturer: Linux 5.15.92-v8 xhci-hcd
[ 1.470783] usb usb2: SerialNumber: 0000:01:00.0
[ 1.474121] usbcore: registered new interface driver uas
[ 1.474210] usbcore: registered new interface driver usb-storage
[ 1.725490] usb 1-1: new high-speed USB device number 2 using xhci_hcd
[ 1.876072] usb 1-1: New USB device found, idVendor=2109, idProduct=3431, bcdDevice= 4.21
[ 1.876081] usb 1-1: New USB device strings: Mfr=0, Product=1, SerialNumber=0
[ 1.876087] usb 1-1: Product: USB2.0 Hub
[ 2.173481] usb 1-1.1: new low-speed USB device number 3 using xhci_hcd
[ 2.281062] usb 1-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=16c0, idProduct=05e1, bcdDevice= 1.00
[ 2.281070] usb 1-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0
[ 2.281076] usb 1-1.1: Product: Xin-Mo Dual Arcade
[ 2.281081] usb 1-1.1: Manufacturer: Xin-Mo
[ 4.453015] usbcore: registered new interface driver usbhid
[ 4.453047] usbhid: USB HID core driver
[ 4.469383] input: Xin-Mo Xin-Mo Dual Arcade as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.1/1-1.1:1.0/0003:16C0:05E1.0001/input/input0
[ 4.470131] input: Xin-Mo Xin-Mo Dual Arcade as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.1/1-1.1:1.0/0003:16C0:05E1.0001/input/input1
[ 4.470480] xinmo 0003:16C0:05E1.0001: input,hidraw0: USB HID v1.01 Joystick [Xin-Mo Xin-Mo Dual Arcade] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.1/input0
[ 4.573189] usbcore: registered new interface driver brcmfmac
boot$ evtest
No device specified, trying to scan all of /dev/input/event*
Available devices:
/dev/input/event0: Xin-Mo Xin-Mo Dual Arcade
/dev/input/event1: Xin-Mo Xin-Mo Dual Arcade
/dev/input/event2: vc4
/dev/input/event3: vc4
/dev/input/event4: GPIO Controller 1
/dev/input/event5: GPIO Controller 2