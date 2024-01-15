Hello community,

I've been trying to configure the N64 USB controller (Switch CO , Ltd...) in the recall box for days now. But unfortunately the C buttons cannot be assigned. I used the configuration UI in the recall box, and adjusted various config files on the systems shared folder. ( input.xml, autoinputcfg.ini etc)

I read that the C buttons should be assigned to "Joystick2- controlls", but that doesn't work either. I'm now at my wits' end, the other input buttons are working fine. Just pushing Z-Trigger and A together calls a filesystem screen, but they are working

Can someone help me with how I should proceed step by step? The current Recallbox 9.1 is used. Thank you for your support.

Cheers, Nadine