N64 USB Controller configuration
fishcoder
Hello community,
I've been trying to configure the N64 USB controller (Switch CO , Ltd...) in the recall box for days now. But unfortunately the C buttons cannot be assigned. I used the configuration UI in the recall box, and adjusted various config files on the systems shared folder. ( input.xml, autoinputcfg.ini etc)
I read that the C buttons should be assigned to "Joystick2- controlls", but that doesn't work either. I'm now at my wits' end, the other input buttons are working fine. Just pushing Z-Trigger and A together calls a filesystem screen, but they are working
Can someone help me with how I should proceed step by step? The current Recallbox 9.1 is used. Thank you for your support.
Cheers, Nadine
Thtz
@fishcoder
Hello Nadine
Had the same problem, for which I have now found the solution through trial and error.
You only must make changes in input.xml
First, however, you must configure the controller correctly in the main menu.
make sure that you assign the second joystick as follows:
up = C-Button Down
left = C-Button Right
Also:
x = C-Button UP
y = C-Button Left
Then edit the input.xml file as follows:
<inputList> <input name="AnalogDeadzone" value="4096,4096" /> <input name="AnalogPeak" value="32768,32768" /> <input name="a" value="A Button" /> <input name="b" value="B Button" /> <input name="x" value="C Button U" /> <input name="y" value="C Button L" /> <input name="start" value="Start" /> <input name="select" value="" /> <input name="l1" value="L Trig" /> <input name="r1" value="R Trig" /> <input name="l2" value="Z Trig" /> <input name="r2" value="" /> <input name="l3" value="Mempak switch" /> <input name="r3" value="Rumblepak switch" /> <input name="up" value="DPad U" /> <input name="down" value="DPad D" /> <input name="right" value="DPad R" /> <input name="left" value="DPad L" /> <input name="joystick1up" value="Y Axis" /> <input name="joystick1down" value="Y Axis" /> <input name="joystick1left" value="X Axis" /> <input name="joystick1right" value="X Axis" /> <input name="joystick2up" value="C Button D" /> <input name="joystick2down" value="" /> <input name="joystick2left" value="C Button R" /> <input name="joystick2right" value="" /> </inputList>
then it should work.
Cheers, Ben