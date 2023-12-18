PI - Search screen on startup
-
brunog last edited by
Hello,
Just starting to test 9.2-pi5-1 on pi5, recalbox starts up with the search screen. Is it normal ? I looked for a new option to disable it but i didn't find it.
Thanks for your advices.
-
M__a__a__x Global moderator last edited by
Hi,
Yes, it's normal, it's searching for BT controller.
We added an option to disable it in version 9.2 (coming soon and available in its near-final version in the Patreon version).
The version you are using is the experimental version offered for Pi5 compatibility.
Did we answer your question?
Sincerely
For the Recalbox team, Maax
Bonjour,
Oui, c'est normal, c'est la recherche de manette BT.
Nous avons ajouté une option pour la désactiver dans la version 9.2 (qui arrive bientôt et qui est disponible dans sa version presque finale dans la version Patreon).
La version que vous utilisez est la version expérimentale proposée pour la compatibilité Pi5.
Avons-nous répondu à votre question?