Hey! I was hoping to use a custom .mp4 video I made for a screensaver. Is this possible? I don't see the option in the UI settings. Is there a workaround? Or, can I place the video in the gameclips folder? Possibly removing the other gameclips and only having this custom video play? If so, where are the gameclips stored?

Sorry, my question is a little bit everywhere... im racking my brain trying to figure this out.

Any help would be great. Thank you