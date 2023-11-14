Buy a Raspberry 4 or 5?
hansmaulwurf
Hello everyone
I'm new here and have been reading up on this topic for the last few days and weeks. I am now actually ready to buy a Raspberry and am now unsure whether to buy a Raspberry 4 or 5. I know that version 5 is sold out everywhere and I will have to wait a little longer.
So a question for everyone: What would you advise? Wait a little longer and buy version 5 or buy version 4 now? And why?
Thank you very much in advance for your opinions.