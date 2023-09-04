Anbernic RG353M eMMC
Pat1664 last edited by
Hello everyone,
I'm a happy frenchy gamer and I'm fond of Recalbox OS. I'm using it on Rpi 3 and for me it's a very nice retrogaming solution.
Lately I offered a Anbernic RG353M to my daughter and I'm wondering: is that possible to directly install RB on the eMMC internal memory? I know, this device can handle two operating systems. But I really don't like the Android OS. Sometimes my daughter bring me back the SD card to copy some new games and sometimes she forgets to put back the memory card in place... It will be more easily to install directly RB on the internal memory I think.
I found nothing about it, does someone has any idea?
Pat.