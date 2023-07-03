[Recalbox 9] Theme DARK MACHINES
-
Jorge Rosa last edited by M__a__a__x
Hello all!
- Developed this theme, since I love dark backgrounds and less colors.
- It gives more intensity to the retro feeling - My opinion
- The download includes all the "working files". So you could edit the theme more easily, and as you like. - The theme its not finished yet, as I want, so don´t forget to check for updates, from time to time. - Have fun!
Dark Machines - Theme (~311Mb)
Video preview URLS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_FgxuWyXVs&list=PLnhzSMPecj1HXo5IGrNFYiGyy6fHZYPTL
download URLS:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1izbhYJcirnwuYZIfQqjL-ChSjdygslGm/view
-
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@Jorge-Rosa hi,
Very nice theme, good work and thanx for sharing !
Don't hesitate to post when updating the theme
If you have questions to develop it, just ask and you'll receive answers ^^
-
Jorge Rosa last edited by
@Scavy Thankyou !! - I´m still adding more systems and texts to it and try to figure how everything works. - I´m working on navigation sounds (click sounds) too, but at the moment I don´t know if is my hardware or wrong xml tags ...
-
M__a__a__x Global moderator last edited by
Really beautiful theme, I advise you to put some screenshots on the first post (I can help you or do it if you want).
Almost all the systems are present, it is missing (on pi4, test on PC soon):
-Arduboy ;
-Philips VG5000 ;
- Z-Machine.
Virtual systems are not configured, however.
I'm adding it to our wiki.
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/frontend-customization/add-themes-into-emulationstation
We may have a next update with the latest systems?
Thème vraiment magnifique, je te conseille de mettre quelque captures d'écrans sur le premier post (je peux t'aider ou le faire si tu veux).
La presque totalité des systèmes sont présent, il manque (sur pi4, test sur PC prochainement) :
- Arduboy
- Philips VG 5000
- Z-Machine
Les systèmes virtuels ne sont pas configurés par contre.
Je l'ajoute sur notre wiki.
https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/tutorials/frontend-customization/add-themes-into-emulationstation
On aura peut-être une prochaine MAJ avec les derniers systèmes ?
-
-
Kareemfriesen Banned last edited by
This post is deleted!