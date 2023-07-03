Really beautiful theme, I advise you to put some screenshots on the first post (I can help you or do it if you want).

Almost all the systems are present, it is missing (on pi4, test on PC soon):

-Arduboy ;

-Philips VG5000 ;

Z-Machine.

Virtual systems are not configured, however.

I'm adding it to our wiki.

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/frontend-customization/add-themes-into-emulationstation

We may have a next update with the latest systems?

Thème vraiment magnifique, je te conseille de mettre quelque captures d'écrans sur le premier post (je peux t'aider ou le faire si tu veux).

La presque totalité des systèmes sont présent, il manque (sur pi4, test sur PC prochainement) :

Arduboy

Philips VG 5000

Z-Machine

Les systèmes virtuels ne sont pas configurés par contre.

Je l'ajoute sur notre wiki.

https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/tutorials/frontend-customization/add-themes-into-emulationstation

On aura peut-être une prochaine MAJ avec les derniers systèmes ?