I searched the forums to find a similar topic, without success.

So I resolve to post a new one.

The problem: recalbox works perfectly with a raspberry pi4. On the other hand, the use of a CM4 lite causes recalbox to launch correctly, but stall on the first game display screen with the impossibility of doing anything. My 8bitdo controller works on PI4 but not on CM4. Note that the CM4 lite is plugged into a CM4 adapter.

Same result if I plug the CM4 on the compute module I/O board.

Does anyone have a solution?

Thanks in advance.