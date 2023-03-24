Recallbox compatibility with Rasp Pi 4
-
LianKain last edited by LianKain
I am very sorry if I am disturbing someone with this stupid question. I just created a recall box with a Pi 4 because I read on the website that now includes a PS2 emulator. Unfortunately I can't find a rom folder for it. I also already checkt the forum for a clear unswer, but I didn´t found one ether. Is a PS2 emulator included in the current Recallbox version or not? Thanks in advance.
Best Reg
Kain
-
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@LianKain hello
the PS2 is already included for several releases, but only on PC. A RPi4 is not powerfull enough to enjoy this system.
-
LianKain last edited by
@Scavy Thats realy a pity. Thanks a lot for the quick answer.