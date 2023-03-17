»Text translated from Portuguese (Brazil) into English by Google translator«

Hello guys!

I present to you a theme that I developed for the new update of Recalbox 8.1.1, the FFArts theme! This one theme was developed as much as possible to be customized from Final Fantasy and in it you can mount your Roms on custom systems. For example, CAPCOM Arcade, Castlevania, Final Fantasy, Super Mario, Mortal Kombat, Roms Hack, Super Nintendo and Mega Drive Hack, Roms Japanese version for Super Nintendo and Mega Drive.

On the systems view screen, you will have 8 view options. On the Gamelist screen, there will be 8 viewing options according to your preference.

This theme has 4 language options. They are: Portuguese (Brazil), English, Spanish and French.































Here is the FFArts theme demo video:

https://youtu.be/H4k_JbfwLt4

Download here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UcbicWRB7MF0Nxun079TYyLtQCzvAIJv/view?usp=share_link