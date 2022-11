Hi Recalbox community, thank you for the great work you guys do.

I tried to use the official xbox wireless adapter but Recalbox doesn’t recognize it.

I was wondering if we could install xone (https://github.com/medusalix/xone) to Recalbox.

I have tested on Ubuntu and works pretty well.

Thank you again for this masterpiece that is Recalbox and I hope we can add xone to Recalbox.