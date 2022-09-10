Boot-Videos deaktivieren?
-
Ollibolli last edited by
Hallo zusammen,
ich nutze Recalbox auf einen Odroid Go Advance!
Gibt es hier eine Möglichkeit, die Boot-Videos zu deaktivieren?
Herzlichen Dank!
-
Alvin last edited by Alvin
Ich hab' in einem anderen Forum zum Thema folgendes (leider nur in Englisch) gefunden
Zitat:
"You cannot disable the bootvideos in Recalbox (don't ask me, is a choice the devs used to avoid scammy people selling Recalbox as their own product, same with the Recalbox boot logos that cannot be changed or removed).
Only solution is to make a short 5sec video that's completely black and add it to the /share/bootvideos folder, and change the settings in recalbox.conf to play only the custom videos."
Und das sagt das Recalbox-Wiki zum Thema (leider auch nur in Englisch):
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/boot-videos
Also entweder ein eigenes Video mit 5 Sekunden Schwarzbild erstellen und einfügen
oder in der "recalbox.conf" Datei den Wert "system.splash.length" auf "1" setzten
Dann sollte das Video nur 1 Sekunde abgespielt werden
-
Ollibolli last edited by
@alvin Vielen Dank für Deine schnelle Antwort!