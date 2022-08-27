[Coming soon] Theme Next Slide
mYSt Theme moderator
Hi and welcome to Next Slide theme for Recalbox
This theme is yet to be released, this a teasing of what to expect when it will be released.
This theme is designed to display a full screen carousel with system images that match a game box illustration or artwork at the time game was released. All systems will randomly display a different game theme each time Recalbox is started (at least 2 game themes are available for each system).
It is based on recabox-next theme so you'll get all advantages of it (region settings, game list layout settings, etc..) + several options so you can get a visual that suits you.
Here are some screenshots of some available game themes :
Butch Games Theme moderator
Excellent, très joli thème!
DacK last edited by
C'est prometteur, j'aime^^
clapio last edited by
J'adore