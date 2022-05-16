autostart to rom
i am new to recalbox, i have spent hours with the one thread i have been able to find through google, which is on this forum from 2017. im not sure if something has changed but i am not able to go the route the users went in the one page found, anytime i try to move a file that has been created already, or edit an already created file in the init.d directory, i get the same error "read-only" message everytime. i cannot edit files, cannot create files, and i cannot even move files in or to this directory. does anyone know whats going on or any other way to autostart to a rom with recalbox, it is driving me nuts. any help would be greatly appreciated.
i am using recalbox x86 on a pc HDD
So if I understand you right, you don't have "Write-Access" to /etc/init.d
Maybe this will help:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/modification/add-your-own-startup-script
Get Write-Access:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/access/remount-partition-with-write-access
And this one too:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/modification/configtxt-configuration
@alvin I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. thank you, you are amazing, i attempted to remount before but did not select to remount the partition, i just did it and i can now modify the file i was trying to modify previously. thank you!
@adavi125
You're welcome.
I'm glad that I could help.
@alvin Hey, not sure what all you are capable of helping with. I have been trying for days to get recalbox to autoboot to a rom. the mount thing worked perfectly, im not sure what else i am doing wrong but i have tried just about every variation of both methods mentioned on the other autostart page, i would just comment on that page but it is locked for me. anything and everything i have attempted has led to booting, but once the recalbox boot splash screen is done, i get a soundless black screen afterwords and have to ssh into recalbox and undo whatever changes i made. nothing is working for me.
i have tried creaiting a file in init.d
i have created files, both .sh and .py files on my main desktop pc and transfered and moved them into recalbox in a number of ways.
i am not sure what else to do or try....
@alvin im not sure if this plays a big role or if my attempt was correct, i am doing all this to try to boot to a working killer instinct rom. from recalbox the rom only works on mame2015. recalbox will not save the core i change to, but in my .sh file with the controller values and everything, i changed the -core default to -core mame2015, this still has not worked but figured that would be worth mentioning.