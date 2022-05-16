@alvin Hey, not sure what all you are capable of helping with. I have been trying for days to get recalbox to autoboot to a rom. the mount thing worked perfectly, im not sure what else i am doing wrong but i have tried just about every variation of both methods mentioned on the other autostart page, i would just comment on that page but it is locked for me. anything and everything i have attempted has led to booting, but once the recalbox boot splash screen is done, i get a soundless black screen afterwords and have to ssh into recalbox and undo whatever changes i made. nothing is working for me.

i have tried creaiting a file in init.d

i have created files, both .sh and .py files on my main desktop pc and transfered and moved them into recalbox in a number of ways.

i am not sure what else to do or try....