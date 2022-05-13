Splashscreens through USB
andresymond
Hello, everyone. I am right now trying to install splash screen to recalbox. I'm using 2 flash drives (one to boot, one to load ROMs) I tried using a putty program to access the system via a network with only the boot drive inserted. Ended up crashing the system. Does flash video get put on boot dir or other USB with ROMs? Many thanks
Alvin
Maybe you should tell us on which System (Raspberry Pi (which on ?), PC, Odroid or something else) you're running Recalbox.
It's not personally, but it seem that most People who are looking for Help here on this Board don't know the Recalbox-Wiki.
Most of their Question can be answered there.
So just look here
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/boot-videos
