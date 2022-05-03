DOS - Scrapping
Hi,
I've got a simple list with just 3 DOS games, i've changed the name tag in gamelists.xml so that the names match the exact game name, but i still can't scrapp this games.
Is there any way to esaily scrappe the games, like for example the scummvm where we create inside the folder a file xxxxxx.scummvm with the exact name of the game?
Thanks
@ulmak
So you edit the Names in your Gamelist.xml but not the Names of the Files ?
Then it's no Wonder that the Scrapper didn't work.
As far as I did know the Scrapper looks for the Name of the Gamefiles on your SD-Card (or external USB-Stick or HDD) and not for the Names in the Gamelist.xml.
So go to Screenscraper.fr, search for the right Names, rename the Files on your Memory Card, scrap (don't forget to save afterwards), refresh you Gamelist and the Names should show up.
By the way, I'm using ARRM to scrap my Games, works way better than the build in Scraper of Reclabox.
@alvin The name of the files has to be max 8 chars ending with .pc so that's not an option.
Who says so ?
MS-DOS games must have the Extension EXE, COM, BAT or CONF
Look here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/dos/dosbox
The FOLDER in which you are putting the Game must have the Ending "pc"
How to you DOSBox in Recalbox look here.
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/dos/dosbox
So for Example if you have the Game Wolfenstein 3D
- On share/roms/dos make a Folder "Wolf3D.pc"
- Copy your game into this Folder
- If the EXE-File didn' have this name rename it to "WOLF3D.EXE"
- Make a "dosbox.bat" file like it's described her
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/games/guides/dos/dosbox-to-play-with-dos-games
- In Recalbox refresh the Gamelist, the Game should show up and can be scraped.
ScummVM Games must have the Extension "scummvm"
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/computers/scummvm/scummvm
Here's the List with the Names for ScummVM Games
https://screenscraper.fr/romsinfos.php?plateforme=123&alpha=A&numpage=0
and here the List with the Names for MS-DOS (DOSBox)
https://screenscraper.fr/romsinfos.php?plateforme=135&alpha=0&numpage=0
Scavy Global moderator
DOS games can be launched directly zipped.
Get the exodos archive, get .zip files.
Use the Dosbox Pure core that works very fine and simplify the use of dos games
Please read the first post from Ulmak.
The Problem is not how to launch the games but how to scrap them.
-
Scavy Global moderator
@alvin You can scrap them zipped directly. The screenscraper base contains these files.
No need to create any bat file as we were doing previously.
Then please Update the Recalbox-Wiki
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/games/guides/dos/dosbox-to-play-with-dos-games
In "Basic Operation" it says you have to create a "dosbox.bat" File.
and in "Generalities" it says
"Your game files/folders will be placed in the "dos" directory of the "roms" directory; you must not place a zip/rar there but the game files/folders after extraction of a possible archive"