@ulmak

So you edit the Names in your Gamelist.xml but not the Names of the Files ?

Then it's no Wonder that the Scrapper didn't work.

As far as I did know the Scrapper looks for the Name of the Gamefiles on your SD-Card (or external USB-Stick or HDD) and not for the Names in the Gamelist.xml.

So go to Screenscraper.fr, search for the right Names, rename the Files on your Memory Card, scrap (don't forget to save afterwards), refresh you Gamelist and the Names should show up.

By the way, I'm using ARRM to scrap my Games, works way better than the build in Scraper of Reclabox.