[Recalbox 9] Theme FLPower Games Retro v.1
-
fpowergamesretro last edited by M__a__a__x
Text translated from Portuguese (Brazil) to English by Google translator
Hey guys!
I'm sharing a theme I developed for Recalbox 8.1.1 I'm leaving the download link available
Acknowledgment
-
In advance I would like to thank @fagnerpc, Butch Games, @M__a__a__x and @Pit64 for their support, the tips they gave me that were of great help.
-
Thanks to the @castlevania.fans and @retrographicbookslls page on Instagram for the images of the theme regarding the Castlevania system.
-
All images used were downloaded from Google Images, thanks in advance to the respective authors for the incredible work of art!
System view options
This theme has 6 types of system visualization, you can adjust it according to what you prefer according to the examples below:
Gamelist view options
The gamelist has 4 types of visualization
Menu view options
The menu has 3 types of visualization configuration
Options for viewing the "help system" icons
You can also choose the custom icon of the "help system" buttons, it has custom buttons for SNES, PSX, XBOX
I'm leaving the link that contains the demo video, I just apologize for the recording, because I filmed and handled the system myself:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1baDaY8xWA1anQfMAscxj3vB-cUWcX1Oo?usp=sharing
Theme download link:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/15qbg0Xn7g94K4gSk3H391mnMKF3sn4Mz/view?usp=sharing
-
-
M__a__a__x Global moderator last edited by M__a__a__x
Thank you very much.
Theme added in wiki
//////////////////////////////
Un grand merci à toi.
Thème ajouté dans le wiki
https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/tutorials/frontend-customization/add-themes-into-emulationstation
-
fpowergamesretro last edited by M__a__a__x
@m__a__a__x said in [Recalbox 8.0+] Theme FLPower Games Retro v.1:
Thank you very much.
Theme added in wiki
//////////////////////////////
Un grand merci à toi.
Thème ajouté dans le wiki
https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/tutorials/frontend-customization/add-themes-into-emulationstation
Merci beaucoup @M__a__a__x ! Je suis honoré!
-
M__a__a__x Global moderator last edited by
Even if it does not integrate the management of flags in the gamelist and the new systems included in 8.1.1 the theme remains compatible.
Même s'il n'intègre pas la gestion des drapeaux dans les gamelist et les nouveaux systèmes inclus dans la 8.1.1 le thème reste compatible.
-
M__a__a__x Global moderator last edited by
Even if it does not integrate the management of flags in the gamelist and the new systems included in Recalbox 9 the theme remains compatible.
Même s'il n'intègre pas la gestion des drapeaux dans les gamelist et les nouveaux systèmes inclus dans Recalbox 9 le thème reste compatible.