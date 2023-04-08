[Recalbox 9] Theme recalbox-goa2-colored
-
Aldébaran last edited by M__a__a__x
Voici le thème recalbox-goa2 revisité en une version pop et colorée : recalbox-goa2-colored !
Vous retrouverez votre thème Recalbox pour consoles portables avec de nouvelles couleurs.
Pour mettre de la couleur à votre thème Recalbox :
-
Télécharger le thème (une couleur = un lien).
-
Décompresser le fichier téléchargé.
-
Copier/coller le dossier recalbox-goa2-colored dans le dossier /recalbox/themes.
-
Enfin, choisissez le thème recalbox-goa2-colored depuis les options de Recalbox : START --> Options de l'Interface --> thèmes.
Here is recalbox-goa2 restyle theme in pop and colored version : recalbox-goa2-colored !
Your handheld consoles Recalbox theme with new colors.
To add color in your Recalbox theme :
-
Download new theme (one color = one link).
-
Unzip downloaded file.
-
Copy and paste recalbox-goa2-colored file in /recalbox/theme.
-
Then, choose recalbox-goa2-colored theme : START --> interface options --> theme.
Recalbox-goa2-purple : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15JhPtjbLkoF96-D6nFv5CAVgSu_nBZu5/view?usp=sharing
Recalbox-goa2-green : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iMMqhCGJVjX2r11Mk-vsOG8ShuhFeEo6/view?usp=sharing
Recalbox-goa2-grey : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sSSLWO9dLWDbrTiB1-T9Gv1noSuRC4PY/view?usp=sharing
Recalbox-goa2-red : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1859PI_y_XRulSGMmueJVdaW3FxY3afcM/view?usp=sharing
Recalbox-goa2-orange : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S6C_7R_yypJPl5OSkSrYC7nGAUuxpE4z/view?usp=sharing
Recalbox-goa2-yellow : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Gsl8jgC7keK0ua3zzStxFlvA4KF6nuxm/view?usp=sharing
Recalbox-goa2-pink : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gyWMmi23-RaeCRG6xnYCPpyNepA2_Kcs/view?usp=sharing
Recalbox-goa2-blue : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SIIeBwHbNbPw3PfufBl3XcdTR-YaMjvU/view?usp=sharing
-
-
Aldébaran last edited by
Le thème est désormais compatible avec Recalbox 8.1. Les liens restent identiques.
The theme is now compatible with Recalbox 8.1. The links remain the same.
-
Aldébaran last edited by
Le thème est désormais compatible avec Recalbox 8.1.1.. Les liens restent identiques.
The theme is now compatible with Recalbox 8.1.1. The links remain the same.
-
M__a__a__x Global moderator last edited by
Thème 100% compatible avec la version 9