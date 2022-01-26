How to show filename not scraped game name
Recalbox v8 (Electron) looks great after running the Skraper.net client. There is only one issue. Before scraping, the Recalbox game list displayed file names such as "gamename.zip" or "gamename.rom". After scraping, the Recalbox game list displays the scraped game name such as "Game Name".
Is there any way to display the file names instead of the scraped game names? If not, is there a way to get the actual filename for a single scraped game?
supernature2k
@supernature2k So where is that image from? Is it from Skraper.net or from Recalbox?
@supernature2k I understand what you mean now. I need to run Skraper.net again and select "decorated filenames" under "Metadata".
supernature2k
@dj0144 nope, the option above