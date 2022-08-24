[Recalbox 8.1.1] Theme ARTFLIX NX
fagnerpc Theme moderator
Hi guys,
ARTFLIX NX is a fusion of my ARTFLIX themes with ALEKFULL NX
With exclusive arts, automatic translation into 4 languages (PT-BR, EN, ES and FR) and support for all systems of the new RECALBOX 8
Special thanks to Butch Games for their support in optimizing the logos
- RECALBOX compatible with the update 8 ELECTRON;
- Compatible with more than 150 systems: all Recalbox systems and collections - including recent ones like LowRes NX.
@fagnerpc I have yet to try it out on my system, but from what I have seen here and on youtube I think your theme looks great! Great work!
Glascoyote 0 last edited by Glascoyote 0
Hello
I can't find the download. I click on the Link in the youTube Video, but as you can see in the Link below I can`t find any download Package of the Theme.
https://github.com/fagnerpc/ARTFLIX-NX-Recalbox
Thank You
@glascoyote-0 You have to click on the green button that says "Code" and then you can click on "download ZIP" on the menu that opens. I couldn't find it at first too.
Glascoyote 0 last edited by
@madmeggo vielen Dank
@glascoyote-0 kein Ding, gerne
Butch Games Theme moderator
@fagnerpc
Bravo! Très joli thème!
M__a__a__x Global moderator
Thank you very much.
Theme added in wiki
Un grand merci à toi.
Thème ajouté dans le wiki
https://wiki.recalbox.com/e/fr/tutorials/frontend-customization/add-themes-into-emulationstation
M__a__a__x Global moderator
@fagnerpc
Even if it does not integrate the management of flags in the gamelist and the new systems included in 8.1.1 the theme remains compatible.
Même si il n'intègre pas la gestion des drapeaux dans les gamelist et les nouveaux systèmes inclus dans la 8.1.1 le thème reste compatible.