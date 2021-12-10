Compatibilita' raspberry pi zero 2 w
deo last edited by
Buongiorno a tutti....chiedo scusa se saro' il millesimo a chiedere aiuto ma non riesco a far partire niente sul nuovo raspberry pi zero 2 w dopo aver installato la nuova versione 8.0.
ho caricato le rom nelle varie sottocartelle ma all avvio mi esce un allarme e a volte si pianta tutta l'interfaccia.
Forse la versione 8.0 e'troppo per il mio piccolo raspberry?
grazie in anticipo....
daz last edited by
@deo set you gpu ram to 100meg ram in config file & dont have too many roms on each system mine wil run a few games for a while then freezes but only after quitting a few systems