Can you add OpenRA support?
Hello, I rarely post so please forgive me if I have selected the wrong place for this. www.openra.net has done an excellent job making publicly available versions of the 1990s Red Alert, Tiberian Sun, and Dune games that run on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Since they run on Linux I would guess it shouldn't be too hard to add this to Recalbox, though I'm not really a computer guy so I might be missing something.
Could these great games be added to a future version?
Thanks!