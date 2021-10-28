Sortie du Pi Zero 2 W (28 Octobre)
-
Nouveau Pi, sensiblement identique au Pi 3.
Un peu de lecture :
https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/new-raspberry-pi-zero-2-w-2/
https://forums.raspberrypi.com/viewtopic.php?t=322478
16€50 sur Kubii : https://www.kubii.fr/cartes-raspberry-pi/3455-raspberry-pi-zero-2-w-5056561800004.html
-
Recalbox en version Beta! Bravo!!!
-
@daveheart said in Sortie du Pi Zero 2 W (28 Octobre):
Recalbox en version Beta! Bravo!!!
Commande effectuée
-
Bon bah je continue, PINN est compatible :
https://forums.raspberrypi.com/viewtopic.php?t=142574&start=1575
Quelques systèmes qui vont avec :
https://pinn.mjh.nz/list/
Y a plus qu'à s'amuser ! ️