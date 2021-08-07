the full config.txt for crt setup
SsssQ last edited by
here it goes:
############################################################################
Boot loader configuration
Warning: do not edit this file as it will be overwritten when upgrading!
############################################################################
ch_createairboat yes it is
Using /etc/modules is deprecated and no longer supported on 4.4 kernel
So manually enable audio
dtparam=audio=on
if you plug your tv at the same time as your rpi and that the rpi switches from the hdmi or
give a low resolution because tv had no enough time to initialize it
boot_delay=3
disable boot rainbow
disable_splash=1
default CEC name
cec_osd_name=recalbox
avoid_safe_mode=1
kernel=boot/linux
initramfs boot/initrd.gz
force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output
hdmi_force_hotplug=0
hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1
sdtv_mode=2
sdtv_aspect=1
sdtv_disable_colourburst=0
total amount of GPU memory
gpu_mem_256=128
gpu_mem_512=256
gpu_mem_1024=448
your settings can be set in /boot/recalbox-user-config.txt
include recalbox-user-config.txt
overclocking settings are automatically managed in this file
do not remove this line, nor edit the file
include recalbox-oc-config.txt
Raise the first security limit up to 70° instead of 60° for pi3 and pi4
[pi3]
temp_soft_limit=70
[pi4]
temp_soft_limit=70
dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d
disable 4k resolution
hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:0=200000000
hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:1=200000000
custom config
[all]
p.s. how to setup
afther binding sd card to recalbox come in and edit config.txt no recalbox.conf edit needed
p.p.s i'm bad at english but good at russian and japanese