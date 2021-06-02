Problème I-PAC Ultimate I/O de Ultimarc sur PC X64
Bonjour,
j'ai tester mon i-pac sur windows avec un éditeur de texte les commandes sont:
INPUT: PRESET CODES
COIN 1Player: (
COIN 2Player: -
START 1Player: &
START 2Player: é
1Player RIGHT: Flèche droite
1Player LEFT: Flèche gauche
1Player UP: Flèche haut
1Player DOWN: Flèche bas
1Player SW 1: ctrl gauche
1Player SW 2: alt gauche
1Player SW 3: espace
1Player SW 4: shift gauche
1Player SW 5: w
1Player SW 6: x
1Player SW 7: c
1Player SW 8: v
2Player RIGHT: g
2Player LEFT: d
2Player UP: r
2Player DOWN: f
2Player SW 1: q
2Player SW 2: s
2Player SW 3: a
2Player SW 4: z
2Player SW 5: i
2Player SW 6: k
2Player SW 7: j
2Player SW 8: l
J'ai bien sur essayer le tuto ci dessous:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/controleurs/encodeurs-usb/recalbox-pour-votre-encodeur-de-clavier-usb
le souci c'est que ca ne crée pas le fichier KBD
j'ai donc créer manuellement le fichier mais celui-ci ne s'écrit pas malgré tout, il reste a 0Ko
si quelqu'un a une solution, je suis preneur
Cordialement.
Je précise biensur que malgré tout cela, je ne peut toujours pas configurer les touche de mon i-pac.