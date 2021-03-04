TUTO [EN] Deactivate GRUB menu selection

Hello

First of all, I am french and prefered to write in english because this method is not difficult to understand

I found a basic way to deactivate menu selection on startup (selection between normal or verbose)

Recalbox - boot without any linux progress and launch video splash

Recalbox (verbose) - show linux progress and launch video splash

On my case, I use Recalbox on PC but this can be done from SD or USB stick

From HDD or SSD

If you already use Recalbox and avoid mount HDD - SSD on your PC

connect to your machine via SSH

mount -o remount,rw /boot

cd /boot

ls

EFI hardware.log

System Volume Information recalbox-backup.conf

asound.state recalbox-boot.conf

boot update

boot.lst

if you have configured your machine on UEFI

cd EFI

ls

BOOT

cd BOOT/

ls

bootia32.efi bootx64.efi grub.cfg

if you don't have your machine configured on UEFI

cd boot

ls

grub initrd.gz linux recalbox

cd grub

ls

grub.cfg

grub.cfg is the file about menu selection and time for selection

to edit this file

nano grub.cfg

you will see this

set default="0"

set timeout="5"

set menu_color_normal=cyan/blue

set menu_color_highlight=white/blue

menuentry "Recalbox" {

set gfxpayload=auto

linux /boot/linux label=RECALBOX console=tty3 quiet loglevel=0

initrd /boot/initrd.gz

}

menuentry "Recalbox (verbose)" {

set gfxpayload=auto

linux /boot/linux label=RECALBOX console=tty1 loglevel=7

initrd /boot/initrd.gz

}

replace value set timeout="5" by "0"

make CTRL+X to leave

push Y to confirm save

press ENTER to confirm the name and exit nano

reboot your system to see the change

have a good game