TUTO [EN] Deactivate GRUB menu selection

  OOKAMIFR

    Hello

    First of all, I am french and prefered to write in english because this method is not difficult to understand 🙂

    I found a basic way to deactivate menu selection on startup (selection between normal or verbose)

    Recalbox - boot without any linux progress and launch video splash
    Recalbox (verbose) - show linux progress and launch video splash

    On my case, I use Recalbox on PC but this can be done from SD or USB stick

    From HDD or SSD

    If you already use Recalbox and avoid mount HDD - SSD on your PC
    connect to your machine via SSH

    mount -o remount,rw /boot

    cd /boot

    ls

    EFI hardware.log
    System Volume Information recalbox-backup.conf
    asound.state recalbox-boot.conf
    boot update
    boot.lst

    if you have configured your machine on UEFI

    cd EFI

    ls

    BOOT

    cd BOOT/

    ls

    bootia32.efi bootx64.efi grub.cfg

    if you don't have your machine configured on UEFI

    cd boot

    ls

    grub initrd.gz linux recalbox

    cd grub

    ls

    grub.cfg

    grub.cfg is the file about menu selection and time for selection

    to edit this file

    nano grub.cfg

    you will see this
    set default="0"
    set timeout="5"

    set menu_color_normal=cyan/blue
    set menu_color_highlight=white/blue

    menuentry "Recalbox" {
    set gfxpayload=auto
    linux /boot/linux label=RECALBOX console=tty3 quiet loglevel=0
    initrd /boot/initrd.gz
    }

    menuentry "Recalbox (verbose)" {
    set gfxpayload=auto
    linux /boot/linux label=RECALBOX console=tty1 loglevel=7
    initrd /boot/initrd.gz
    }

    replace value set timeout="5" by "0"

    make CTRL+X to leave
    push Y to confirm save
    press ENTER to confirm the name and exit nano

    reboot your system to see the change

    have a good game 🙂

