Boot from MicroSD, Backups on SSD (Nespi)

  • Metramo

    Hello.
    I have installed recalbox to an microsd 64 gb and it worked fine.
    I have the Nespi-Case, where i can connect 2.5 ssd. So i connected and it worked!
    Now i want a backup from a game to show up in the systems of emulationstation (psx).
    Where can i edit the paths? So that emulationstation is not longer pointing to the shared-folder, because i want it to load from ssd. How can i do that?
    And maybe i want to install recalbox on my ssd. How can i do that? Because i think i cant use the image for sd's?
    Best regards

