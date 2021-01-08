Boot from MicroSD, Backups on SSD (Nespi)
Hello.
I have installed recalbox to an microsd 64 gb and it worked fine.
I have the Nespi-Case, where i can connect 2.5 ssd. So i connected and it worked!
Now i want a backup from a game to show up in the systems of emulationstation (psx).
Where can i edit the paths? So that emulationstation is not longer pointing to the shared-folder, because i want it to load from ssd. How can i do that?
And maybe i want to install recalbox on my ssd. How can i do that? Because i think i cant use the image for sd's?
Best regards