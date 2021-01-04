Supprimé le cadrage auto d'un écran 19" de bartop

Bonjour

J'ai un petit problème avec mon bartop. A chaque fois que je lance une rom, mon écran ( 19" lcd) se réajuste automatiquement, je n'arrive pas a empêcher cela. Je ne parle pas du (16/9 , 4/3 , 10/9 , etc ....) mais bien de son cadrage

J'ai bien trouvé le cadrage qui allait bien, mais a chaque fois il se modifie, auriez vous une idée de quoi modifier dans le recalbox.config ?

Voici ce que j'ai pour info

# ------------ G - HERE IT IS - GLOBAL EMULATOR CONFIGURATION ------------ # ## The global value will be used for all emulators, except if the value ## is redefined in the emulator ## Set game resolution for emulators ## select your mode from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## CEA 5 HDMI : 1920x1080 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz interlaced ## CEA 4 HDMI : 1280x720 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz progressive ## use 'default' for using the default resolution ## use 'auto' : switches to CEA 4 HDMI if supported, else keep the current resolution ## (string) global.videomode=DMT 35 HDMI ## Shader set ## Automatically select shaders for all systems ## (none, retro, scanlines) global.shaderset=none ## Once enabled, your screen will be cropped, and you will have a pixel perfect image (0,1) global.integerscale=1 ## Set gpslp shader for all emulators (prefer shadersets above). Absolute path (string) global.shaders= ## Set ratio for all emulators (auto,4/3,16/9,16/10,custom) global.ratio=4/3 ## Set smooth for all emulators (0,1) global.smooth=1 ## Set rewind for all emulators (0,1) global.rewind=1 ## Set autosave/load savestate for all emulators (0,1) global.autosave=0 ## Enable retroarchievements (0,1) ## Set your www.retroachievements.org username/password ## Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => \$ global.retroachievements=0 global.retroachievements.hardcore=0 global.retroachievements.username= global.retroachievements.password= ## Set retroarch input driver (auto, udev, sdl2) ## If you don't have issues with your controllers, let auto global.inputdriver=auto ## If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for all emulators (string) ;global.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg ## Demo screensaver parameters ## Set the system list from which ES will run random games. ## Empty list or unexisting key means all available systems global.demo.systemlist=3do,amigacd32,atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,daphne,fbneo,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes ## Default demo game sessions last 90s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer sessions ;global.demo.duration=90 ## Default game info screen duration lasts 6s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer info screens. ;global.demo.infoscreenduration=6 ## Retroarch AI Translation service ## Comment out or set to 0 the following key if you don't want the AI service global.translate=1 ## Set the source and the target languages. ## Allowed language list: EN, ES, FR, IT, DE, JP, NL, CS, DA, SV, HR, KO, ZH_CN, ZH_TW, CA, BG, BN, EU, AZ, AR, SQ, ## AF, EO, ET, TL, FI, GL, KA, EL, GU, HT, IW, HI, HU, IS, ID, GA, KN, LA, LV, LT, MK, MS, ## MT, NO, FA, PL, PT, RO, RU, SR, SK, SL, SW, TA, TE, TH, TR, UK, UR, VI, CY, YI ## Setting the translate.from key to a specified language may speed up or give more accurate results ## If translate.to key is commented, the default value is extracted from system.language or, if system.language is ## undefined, set to auto (=EN). global.translate.from=auto global.translate.to=auto ## zTranslate API Key ## go to https://ztranslate.net and create an account. ## validate your account, then log in and go to the settngs page ## Look for the API Key at the bottom of the page, then uncomment the following key and paste your API Key: ;global.translate.apikey=RECALBOX ## Other translation service ## If you want to use another translation service or a custom API call, use this key to ## specify the url to call. If the key is not empty, it is used instead of zTranslation's API Key ;global.translate.url=

cordialement