Supprimé le cadrage auto d'un écran 19" de bartop

  • Alacabone

    Bonjour
    J'ai un petit problème avec mon bartop. A chaque fois que je lance une rom, mon écran ( 19" lcd) se réajuste automatiquement, je n'arrive pas a empêcher cela. Je ne parle pas du (16/9 , 4/3 , 10/9 , etc ....) mais bien de son cadrage

    J'ai bien trouvé le cadrage qui allait bien, mais a chaque fois il se modifie, auriez vous une idée de quoi modifier dans le recalbox.config ?

    Voici ce que j'ai pour info

    # ------------ G - HERE IT IS - GLOBAL EMULATOR CONFIGURATION ------------ #
## The global value will be used for all emulators, except if the value
## is redefined in the emulator

## Set game resolution for emulators
## select your mode from the command : tvservice -m [MODE]
## CEA 5 HDMI : 1920x1080 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz interlaced 
## CEA 4 HDMI : 1280x720 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz progressive
## use 'default' for using the default resolution
## use 'auto' : switches to CEA 4 HDMI if supported, else keep the current resolution
## (string)
global.videomode=DMT 35 HDMI

## Shader set 
## Automatically select shaders for all systems
## (none, retro, scanlines)
global.shaderset=none

## Once enabled, your screen will be cropped, and you will have a pixel perfect image (0,1)
global.integerscale=1

## Set gpslp shader for all emulators (prefer shadersets above). Absolute path (string)
global.shaders=

## Set ratio for all emulators (auto,4/3,16/9,16/10,custom)
global.ratio=4/3

## Set smooth for all emulators (0,1)
global.smooth=1

## Set rewind for all emulators (0,1)
global.rewind=1

## Set autosave/load savestate for all emulators (0,1)
global.autosave=0

## Enable retroarchievements (0,1)
## Set your www.retroachievements.org username/password
## Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => \$
global.retroachievements=0
global.retroachievements.hardcore=0
global.retroachievements.username=
global.retroachievements.password=

## Set retroarch input driver (auto, udev, sdl2)
## If you don't have issues with your controllers, let auto
global.inputdriver=auto

## If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for all emulators (string)
;global.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg

## Demo screensaver parameters
## Set the system list from which ES will run random games.
## Empty list or unexisting key means all available systems
global.demo.systemlist=3do,amigacd32,atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,daphne,fbneo,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes
## Default demo game sessions last 90s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer sessions
;global.demo.duration=90
## Default game info screen duration lasts 6s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer info screens.
;global.demo.infoscreenduration=6

## Retroarch AI Translation service
## Comment out or set to 0 the following key if you don't want the AI service
global.translate=1
## Set the source and the target languages.
## Allowed language list: EN, ES, FR, IT, DE, JP, NL, CS, DA, SV, HR, KO, ZH_CN, ZH_TW, CA, BG, BN, EU, AZ, AR, SQ,
##                        AF, EO, ET, TL, FI, GL, KA, EL, GU, HT, IW, HI, HU, IS, ID, GA, KN, LA, LV, LT, MK, MS,
##                        MT, NO, FA, PL, PT, RO, RU, SR, SK, SL, SW, TA, TE, TH, TR, UK, UR, VI, CY, YI
## Setting the translate.from key to a specified language may speed up or give more accurate results
## If translate.to key is commented, the default value is extracted from system.language or, if system.language is
## undefined, set to auto (=EN).
global.translate.from=auto
global.translate.to=auto
## zTranslate API Key
## go to https://ztranslate.net and create an account.
## validate your account, then log in and go to the settngs page
## Look for the API Key at the bottom of the page, then uncomment the following key and paste your API Key:
;global.translate.apikey=RECALBOX
## Other translation service
## If you want to use another translation service or a custom API call, use this key to
## specify the url to call. If the key is not empty, it is used instead of zTranslation's API Key
;global.translate.url=

    cordialement

    0
  • flomartin

    Que veux tu dire par cadrage ?

    Beaucoup de roms de jeux d'arcade ont des ratios différents du 4/3, donc c'est normal de ne pas être en plein écran.

    0
  • Alacabone

    C'est bon j'ai trouvé la réponse.
    global.videomode=default

    Merci

    0
