Path of Exile 2 Tier List 0.2.0: Major Nerfs & Buffs Shake Up the Best Builds

With the release of Path of Exile 2 version 0.2.0, the game has undergone some major shake-ups — from nerfs that hit some of the strongest builds to buffs that breathe new life into previously underwhelming choices. The changes have had a profound impact on the PoE 2 tier list, shifting the balance and making new builds rise to prominence. Here’s a breakdown of the most important changes and how they’ve affected the best builds for the latest update.

Major Nerfs: The Big Hits

As always with Path of Exile, balance is a moving target, and some of the most powerful builds have been brought back down to Earth in 0.2.0. Here are the key nerfs to look out for:

Necromancer – Minion Scaling: The Necromancer, a fan favorite for its minion-based playstyle, has seen a significant nerf to minion scaling in PoE 2’s 0.2.0 patch. While still a strong choice, the nerf ha[censored] the performance of certain minion builds, especially in high-tier mapping and bossing. Minion health and damage scaling have been reduced, meaning players will need to adjust their builds and perhaps invest more in their defenses.

Bow Builds – Attack Speed and Scaling: Bow builds, particularly the ones using Tornado Shot and Explosive Arrow, have also felt the sting of the nerf bat. Tornado Shot, one of the most beloved skills in PoE, now suffers from a reduced attack speed, making clearing content less efficient and bossing more difficult. This has pushed many players to reconsider their choice of ranged weapons and builds.

Fireball Sorcerer – AoE Scaling: Another build that has seen a decrease in performance is the Fireball Sorcerer. While still a solid pick for early-to-mid game content, the AoE scaling has been hit hard, reducing its ability to clear large packs of enemies quickly. This nerf impacts both mapping efficiency and some of the top-tier bossing strategies.

Buffs: New Powerhouses Emerge

While some builds took a hit, many received major buffs that now make them top contenders in the 0.2.0 tier list. Here are the standout winners:

Crossbows – Massive Buff: One of the most exciting changes in 0.2.0 is the crossbow buff. Previously a niche weapon, crossbows have received major improvements to damage scaling, projectile mechanics, and mod synergy. With new support gems and crossbow-specific skills, this weapon class is now a go-to for players looking to maximize their ranged DPS while maintaining high mobility. Expect crossbow builds to dominate the meta, especially in endgame content like Pit runs.

Elemental Tactician – Twister Buffs: The Elemental Tactician, especially the Twister Tactician, is seeing a huge surge in power. The combination of twister projectiles and elemental scaling has been buffed to offer incredible AoE and single-target damage. This build is now a competitive choice for both mapping and bossing, giving players a versatile and fun playstyle that scales well into the late game.

Druid – Earthquake Rework: The Druid has received a much-needed rework to its Earthquake skill, which now offers improved damage and better synergy with defensive capabilities. This makes the Druid not just a tanky option, but a top-tier build for those seeking both high damage output and reliable survivability in high-level content.

Tier List After 0.2.0

After these major changes, the PoE 2 tier list is looking quite different from before:

S-Tier:

Crossbow Builds (now a top-tier ranged option)

Twister Tactician (offers excellent, clear speed and damage)

Druid Earthquake (perfect for players who want both tankiness and damage)

A-Tier:

Necromancer Minions (still strong, but now requires more careful play)

Bow Builds (e.g., Tornado Shot) (still viable but less effective)

B-Tier:

Fireball Sorcerer (good for early content but struggles in high-end mapping)

Final Thoughts

The 0.2.0 patch has certainly shaken up the PoE 2 meta, with some builds seeing dramatic buffs and others facing the consequences of necessary nerfs. The changes to crossbows, the rise of the Twister Tactician, and the Druid reworks have all opened up fresh possibilities for players looking to explore the new content.

If you’re starting your build for PoE 2’s latest expansion, now’s the time to experiment with these new powerhouses. As always, the key to success is adapting to the meta and making sure your build is tuned to take full advantage of these exciting changes. www.mmoexp.com

