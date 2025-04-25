I Spent 3 Days Upgrading a Brand New FC 25 Account – Here’s What Happened

Starting over in FC 25 Ultimate Team is both terrifying and exciting. With nothing but bronze players and a dream, I challenged myself to see just how far I could go in 72 hours on a brand-new account. No FIFA Points. No coin transfers. Just raw grinding, smart SBCs, and a whole lot of gameplay. Here's how it went—and what I learned.

Day 1: The Grind Begins

The first few hours were all about foundations. I breezed through the basics—starter objectives, positioning drills, and Squad Battles to FIFA 25 Coins rack up early rewards. These small steps gave me just enough coins and untradeable players to complete the early Squad Building Challenges.

Bronze upgrades turned into silver packs, which led to gold packs. Within a few hours, I completed the Foundations SBCs and had enough resources to tackle Hybrid Leagues and Nations. That alone gave me several decent gold cards to build my first usable squad.

By the end of day one, I had a modest 82-rated team, a couple of chemistry-linked players, and one untradeable TOTW card from the weekly objectives. Progress felt slow but steady.

Day 2: SBC Mastermind Mode Activated

Day two was all about optimization. I targeted every value SBC available, especially the repeatable upgrades and promo-themed challenges. I also started tracking the market to snipe cheap players for resale. A few good flips later, I’d built up around 30,000 coins. Not bad for less than 48 hours in.

That coin boost let me complete an 88+ Campaign Mix Player Pick. I crossed my fingers and pulled an 89-rated FUT Birthday card that fit my squad perfectly. That single pull elevated the entire team. Suddenly, I wasn’t just grinding—I was winning.

I also began competing in Division Rivals. The matchmaking was forgiving at the lower ranks, and the rewards were solid. Every win got me closer to the weekly milestone packs, which added even more depth to the club.

Day 3: Climbing the Ladder

By day three, I was fully locked in. My squad had transformed into a competitive 85-rated hybrid, with three promo players, strong chemistry links, and a deadly pacey front line.

Weekend League was just out of reach, but I had enough quality to hold my own in Rivals and finish the Silver Stars objective for a free special card. I also completed my second Player Pick—this time landing an 88-rated RTTK midfielder, who slotted right into my starting XI.

Final Thoughts: Worth It?

After three days, I went from zero to a squad that could hold its own online, all without spending a cent. The key? Maximizing SBC value, focusing on early objectives, and being smart with your time.

It wasn't easy. It took long sessions, a bit of pack luck, and careful planning. But the satisfaction of building something from scratch, without shortcuts, made it worth it.

If you’re on the fence about starting fresh or jumping in as a new player, just know this: with a bit of strategy and patience, FC 25 Ultimate Team can be incredibly rewarding, right from day one.

