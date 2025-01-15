Throne and Liberty – January 2025 Update
Armor Skins
- Master of the Noble Forest (Female):
- Comes with two versions: Basic (with cape and shoulder decorations) and Minimal (without decorations).
- Customizable with various color options.
- Master of the Noble Forest (Male):
- Features a sleek and robust design that rivals the female version in style.
- Color variations offer players the chance to personalize their appearance.
Price: 900 Lucent
Weapon Skins
- Great Sword
- Sword and Shield
- Daggers
- Crossbow
- Long Bow
- Wand
- Book
- Spear
Each weapon skin offers a visually appealing design, with larger-than-usual details and vibrant colors. The Spear skin, in particular, has garnered positive feedback for its impressive aesthetic.