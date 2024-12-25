Back in 2015, Microsoft faced significant challenges at the start of the Xbox One console generation. With stiff competition and a need to win back the hearts of longtime fans, the company made a bold move. At their E3 Showcase in June, Microsoft dropped a bombshell that would change the game: Xbox 360 backwards compatibility for Xbox One. The announcement was met with thunderous applause, as fans celebrated the prospect of revisiting their extensive Xbox 360 libraries on the new 'all-in-one' entertainment system.

Fast-forward to 2025, and we’re reflecting on what has now been a decade of enjoying classic Xbox 360 games on modern consoles. This program didn’t just stop with Xbox One; it expanded to include the Xbox Series X and S, which launched in November 2020. Over the years, more than 500 Xbox 360 titles have been made available through the backwards compatibility program, alongside a selection of original Xbox games. While some notable games were left out due to licensing issues, the sheer number of classics brought into the program remains a remarkable achievement. For many fans, it still feels like a small miracle that so many iconic titles were preserved for new generations.

One standout feature that deserves special recognition is FPS Boost. Although it wasn’t initially part of the backwards compatibility announcement, this current-gen exclusive feature has significantly enhanced the experience of playing older games on Xbox Series X|S. Thanks to FPS Boost, games like the Gears of War trilogy, Alan Wake, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, and Far Cry 3 can now be enjoyed at a smooth 60FPS. This improvement highlights how forward-thinking Microsoft’s decision was to invest in backwards compatibility, making it even more impactful in hindsight.

As we approach the 10th anniversary of Xbox’s modern backwards compatibility program, it’s worth reflecting on how transformative it’s been for the gaming community. In 2015, the idea of new console hardware seamlessly working with older games wasn’t a given; it was a major gamble that has paid off in spades. Today, the expectation of backwards compatibility is almost standard, and Xbox’s initiative played a key role in setting that precedent. For many of us, these past ten years have been enriched by the ability to revisit and rediscover gaming classics, and we remain grateful for Microsoft’s commitment to preserving gaming’s history.

