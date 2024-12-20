It looks like Call of Duty is diving into the world of Squid Game with new crossover skins! I’ve just seen some leaks about a collection of skins inspired by the Netflix hit series, and it looks like they’re going all-in on the theme. The skins include the iconic tracksuit outfits worn by the participants, as well as the menacing red guards with their creepy masks. It’s honestly one of the wildest collabs I never expected, but it’s cool to see COD experiment with pop culture like this.

There’s also a new limited-time mode that is basically a recreation of the Squid Game challenges. Players will compete in survival-style games similar to the ones in the show, which sounds pretty wild when you consider it’s all happening in COD’s multiplayer environment.

I’m curious how people feel about the crossover. Some think it’s a fun idea, while others feel it’s a bit gimmicky. I’m personally excited to see where they take this—maybe more pop culture references in the future?

