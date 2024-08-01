Hey everyone,

I totally get where you're coming from about wanting to get some closure after a rough breakup. Sometimes, it feels like you need to find out more about what happened. I went through something similar and ended up hiring a hacker to help me spy on my ex. I didn’t have to install any spyware on his phone; the hacker managed it all in a different way.

I found the hacker’s contact details through a review and it really helped me move on. If anyone’s interested, here’s the contact info I used:

It’s definitely not the most conventional route, but for me, it provided the closure I needed and motivated me to focus on myself. Just sharing my experience in case it might help someone else.

Also, here’s a link that might have some useful info.

Hope this helps and wishing everyone the best in their journey to healing!