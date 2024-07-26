Board model: Raspberry Pi 3b

Recalbox version (build): 9.2.2 - Pulsar

Hardware: Sandisk 256GB, 5v 3a power supply, Sony Wega TV (KV-29FS110) over component through this transcoder, Retroflag Megapi case.

Controller(s): DIY arcade (zero delay control board DragonRyze)

I followed the following tutorial: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/crt/crt-screen-with-hdmi

I had to remove the command line "kernel=zImage" because it caused a black screen and the system would not boot, becoming inaccessible via SSH as well.

This works well on my system with Recalbox version (7.2.2). However, with version (9.2.2), it seems that "recalbox.conf" does not accept the command "global.videomode=DMT 87 HDMI" of (1920X240 @ 60Hz) specified by me in recalbox-user-config.txt (hdmi_cvt=1920 240 60 1 1 0 0). So the system displays the image with a resolution of (1280x720 @ 60Hz) (I could verify this on another more modern LCD TV capable of handling that resolution). At the beginning of the boot, my monitor displays 480i, and then changes to 1280x720 just before launching Emulation Station.

Here are my settings from the "recalbox-user-config.txt" file.

# Change to your needs hdmi_cvt=1920 240 60 1 1 0 0 hdmi_pixel_encoding=2 # uncomment if you get no picture on HDMI for a default "safe" mode #hdmi_safe=1 disable_overscan=0 overscan_scale=1 # uncomment the following to adjust overscan. Use positive numbers if console # goes off screen, and negative if there is too much border overscan_left=22 overscan_right=34 #overscan_top=16 #overscan_bottom=16 # uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA) hdmi_group=2 hdmi_mode=87 # Sound output. Set to 0 or comment for autodetect, 1 for DVI, 2 to force HDMI. hdmi_drive=2 config_hdmi_boost=0 # uncomment for composite PAL #sdtv_mode=2 # uncomment for lirc-rpi #dtoverlay=lirc-rpi # uncomment if you have chinese TV display and display is garbled or slow hdmi_ignore_edid=0xa5000080

These are the only parameters in the 'recalbox.conf' file that I changed.

system.es.videomode=CEA 6 HDMI global.videomode=DMT 87 HDMI

I have a VGA666 board and another transcoder that I used previously before buying the Megapi case. With the VGA666 board, the configuration was very simple, efficient, and satisfying. I decided to abandon them for purely aesthetic reasons. It would be amazing if you could implement the feature to switch to CRT mode "DMT 87 HDMI" directly through the system interface, just as you can do with a Recalbox RGB DUAL, VGA666, SCART cable, a Pi2Scart, or an RGBPi, as these adapters are not physically compatible with any "retroflag" case.

I know this is a suggestion for implementing a new feature (which would be welcome), but I would already be happy to simply resolve this by editing the configuration files.

Congratulations on the excellent work!